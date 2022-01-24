Children have shown their modern, scientific thinking in Covid vaccination programme, over 40 million children got vaccine since Jan 3: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
