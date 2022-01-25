We don't want livelihood of people to be affected, Covid restrictions to be eased as soon as possible: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 11:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
