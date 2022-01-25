Maruti Suzuki Q3 consolidated net profit down 48 pc at Rs 1,042 crore; total revenue dips marginally to Rs 23,253 crore: Filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
