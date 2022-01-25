Elections must be fought on development issues; Congress in UP has refused to engage in negative discourse: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Elections must be fought on development issues; Congress in UP has refused to engage in negative discourse: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Congress
Advertisement