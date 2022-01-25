Looks to me that BJP leadership is attempting to cut him to size: Priyanka Gandhi on Yogi Adityanath being fielded from Gorakhpur
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Looks to me that BJP leadership is attempting to cut him to size: Priyanka Gandhi on Yogi Adityanath being fielded from Gorakhpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka
- Yogi Adityanath
- Gorakhpur
- Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kamal Nath hails Priyanka's efforts, says UP poll results will be surprising
Kamal Nath hails Priyanka's efforts, says UP poll results will be surprising
Priyanka slams UP CM's '80 vs 20 pc' remark, urges youth to make polls about their issues
We will not run a negative campaign; We will run positive campaign for bright future of Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra releases party's first list of 125 candidates for UP polls