I suppose in an autocratic system like BJP's, there can only be one supreme leader: Priyanka Gandhi on Yogi Adityanath fielded from Gorakhpur
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:39 IST
We will not run a negative campaign; We will run positive campaign for bright future of Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra releases party's first list of 125 candidates for UP polls
By fielding 40 per cent women & 40 per cent youth in UP, we hope to start new kind of politics in state: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
We have tried to field such candidates who have struggled for seeking justice in Uttar Pradesh and have power to fight: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
UP Govt is dictatorial;Our focus is to bring people's issues, women & development in centrestage in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.