We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group, committed to making this a world-class airline: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
