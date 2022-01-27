Strategic disinvestment of Air India successfully concluded today with transfer of 100% shares to Tata firm Talace Pvt Ltd: DIPAM Secretary.
Letter of Intent for sale of govt stake in Central Electronics Ltd to Nandal Finance & Leasing not yet issued: DIPAM Secretary told PTI.
Air India has been handed over to Tata Sons: DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
Air India takeover: Govt shares along with management control transferred to Tata Group: DIPAM Secretary.