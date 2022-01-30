No tie-up between Cong & NCP-Shiv Sena in Goa despite best efforts but 'we are friends & will remain friends': P Chidambaram to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
