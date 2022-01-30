Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suffering from Modi-phobia: Amit Shah.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-01-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suffering from Modi-phobia: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Amit Shah
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India is proud of stellar contribution of Army: PM Modi extends greetings on Army Day
PM Modi lauds Army on Army Day
PM Modi pays tribute to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar on his birth anniversary
Investment in R&D for future technologies is a priority for government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India continuously strengthening its image as world's largest millennial market: PM Modi