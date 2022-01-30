Political parties from other states contesting Assembly polls in Goa can't form government here, only BJP can do it: Amit Shah in Goa.
Political parties from other states contesting Assembly polls in Goa can't form government here, only BJP can do it: Amit Shah in Goa.
