Since 2016, more than 60,000 start-ups set up in country in 56 different sectors leading to 6 lakh new jobs, says President Kovind.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Since 2016, more than 60,000 start-ups set up in country in 56 different sectors leading to 6 lakh new jobs, says President Kovind.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kovind
Advertisement