India's longest expressway linking Delhi to Mumbai to be completed soon; government has also approved 21 greenfield airports, says Kovind.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
India's longest expressway linking Delhi to Mumbai to be completed soon; government has also approved 21 greenfield airports, says Kovind.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Father of deceased army pilot writes to President Kovind over training requirements
Demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj marks end of era: President Kovind
President Kovind mourns death of legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath
WFH has put working women under 'triple burden': Kovind
President Kovind, PM Modi greet people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day