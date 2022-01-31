Climate finance will remain critical to successful climate action for India to achieve its net zero carbon emission target by 2070: Survey.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Climate finance will remain critical to successful climate action for India to achieve its net zero carbon emission target by 2070: Survey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement