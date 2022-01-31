Disturbed by Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's tweets, have blocked him on the microblogging platform: CM Mamata Banerjee
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Disturbed by Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's tweets, have blocked him on the microblogging platform: CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Disturbed
- Bengal
- Jagdeep Dhankhar's
- CM Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement