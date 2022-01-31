Make in India and self-reliant India are utilising skills of women to enhance development of country: PM at NCW Foundation Day event.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Make in India and self-reliant India are utilising skills of women to enhance development of country: PM at NCW Foundation Day event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCW Foundation Day
- India
Advertisement