Strategic transfer of Air India ownership has been completed; strategic buyers for NINL have been selected, says Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
