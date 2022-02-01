Left Menu

Concessional corporate tax rate of 15 pc would be available for 1 more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing companies: FM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:27 IST
