Concessional corporate tax rate of 15 pc would be available for 1 more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing companies: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
