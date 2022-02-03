SC says postponing GATE exam would result in chaos & uncertainty, and it cannot play with career of students, who have prepared for it.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
SC says postponing GATE exam would result in chaos & uncertainty, and it cannot play with career of students, who have prepared for it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GATE
Advertisement