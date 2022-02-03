Regrettable China has chosen to politicise event like Olympics: MEA on China honouring PLA's Galwan commander Winter Olympics torchbearer.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
