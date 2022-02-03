India's chargé d'affaires in Beijing embassy will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:59 IST
- Country:
- India
India's chargé d'affaires in Beijing embassy will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- India
- Winter Olympics
Advertisement