If we talk about 'vocal for local', are we not fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dreams? Why was it mocked by Opposition: PM Modi in LS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
If we talk about 'vocal for local', are we not fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dreams? Why was it mocked by Opposition: PM Modi in LS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Mahatma Gandhi's
Advertisement