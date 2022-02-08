Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declares holiday to schools and colleges in the state for the next three days, as protests for and against the 'hijab' intensify.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 16:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
