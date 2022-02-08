Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declares holiday to schools and colleges in the state for the next three days, as protests for and against the 'hijab' intensify.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 16:52 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declares holiday to schools and colleges in the state for the next three days, as protests for and against the 'hijab' intensify.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declares holiday to schools and colleges in the state for the next three days, as protests for and against the 'hijab' intensify.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022