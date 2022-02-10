BJP changed its chief ministers in Uttarakhand because they were corrupt, it replaced one thief with another: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Uttarakhand | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP changed its chief ministers in Uttarakhand because they were corrupt, it replaced one thief with another: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement