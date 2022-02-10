Cong making use of General Bipin Rawat's cut-outs to seek votes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong making use of General Bipin Rawat's cut-outs to seek votes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Bipin Rawat
- Srinagar
- Uttarakhand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tata Group acknowledges PM Narendra Modi's commitment to reforms and faith in India's entrepreneurship spirit.
Development of small states is Narendra Modi government's priority: Amit Shah in poll-bound Goa.
Plenty of opportunities for India in today's world scenario: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Budget Session.
About 70 pc beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana women. Crores of women have started their business under the scheme: PM Narendra Modi.
Role of women continuously expanding, women commissions have to increase their scope, give new direction to women: PM Narendra Modi.