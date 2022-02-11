MNREGA is a demand-driven program, meant to provide jobs to rural unemployed in lean season; whenever demand comes it is funded: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 11:03 IST
- Country:
- India
MNREGA is a demand-driven program, meant to provide jobs to rural unemployed in lean season; whenever demand comes it is funded: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MNREGA
Advertisement