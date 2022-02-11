Another desperate attempt to distort history: P Chidambaram on BJP's allegation that Jawaharlal Nehru 'delayed' liberation of Goa.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Another desperate attempt to distort history: P Chidambaram on BJP's allegation that Jawaharlal Nehru 'delayed' liberation of Goa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jawaharlal Nehru '
Advertisement