India vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series against the West Indies due to injuries: BCCI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 18:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
