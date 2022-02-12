Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao demands PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda to sack Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:07 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao demands PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda to sack Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi.
