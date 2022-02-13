U-19 World Cup-winning India captain Yash Dhull goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-02-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
U-19 World Cup-winning India captain Yash Dhull goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- India
- Delhi
- Yash Dhull
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aaradhya Yadav replaces Vasu Vats in India U-19 World Cup squad
India opt to field against Bangladesh in U19 World Cup quarterfinal
Japan thrash Thailand 7-0 to book Asian Cup semifinal spot, FIFA World Cup ticket
Vicky Kaushal thanks internet for spamming him with hilarious Team India U-19 World Cup meme
ICC U19 World Cup: Young pacer Ravi wreaks havoc as India oust defending champions Bangladesh to enter SF