I have spoken to (MK) Stalin (Tamil Nadu CM) and KCR (Telangana CM), we are trying to protect country's federal structure: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-02-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 11:35 IST
- India
