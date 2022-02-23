BJP, SP divert attention from central issues like unemployment & inflation, instead they talk about terrorism:Priyanka Gandhi to PTI.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP, SP divert attention from central issues like unemployment & inflation, instead they talk about terrorism:Priyanka Gandhi to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
Advertisement