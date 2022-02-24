EU official: European Union assessing the 'strongest, harshest package' of sanctions (against Russia) it has ever considered, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:17 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
EU official: European Union assessing the 'strongest, harshest package' of sanctions (against Russia) it has ever considered, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Russia
Advertisement