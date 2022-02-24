NATO secretary-general says Russia has launched war on Ukraine and shattered peace on the European continent, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:02 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
