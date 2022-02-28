Russia's Central Bank raises key rate to unprecedented 20% in desperate bid to shore up ruble amid crippling sanctions, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:52 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
