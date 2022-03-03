With whole of govt, whole of society approach India able to avert crisis of potentially devastating magnitude of Covid: Govt
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
With whole of govt, whole of society approach India able to avert crisis of potentially devastating magnitude of Covid: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- PITI PLB AG
- Covid
- TIR TIR
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur violence case: Govt should appeal in SC against bail to Teni's son, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Japan watching Ukraine situation with grave concern -govt spokesperson
Govt unveils proposals to regulate residential property management
Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan govt for rising foreign debt, inflation
Chaos prevails in govt PU colleges as burqa-clad students denied entry citing HC order