Himachal CM hikes monthly old-age pension from Rs 1,001 to Rs 1,500 in budget 2022; lowers age limit for such pension from 70 yrs to 60 yrs.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-03-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
