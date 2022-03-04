It felt like I am making my debut. Had butterflies in my stomach, did feel very nervous: Virat Kohli on playing in his 100th Test.
PTI | Mohali | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:33 IST
