RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI 123PAY, which will allow India's 40 crore feature phone users to access the payment service.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI 123PAY, which will allow India's 40 crore feature phone users to access the payment service.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaktikanta Das
- India
Advertisement