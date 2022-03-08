BJP-IPFT govt put full stop to political violence in Tripura: Union HM Amit Shah at rally on fourth anniv of state ruling coalition.
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:35 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP-IPFT govt put full stop to political violence in Tripura: Union HM Amit Shah at rally on fourth anniv of state ruling coalition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union HM Amit
- BJP-IPFT
- Tripura
Advertisement