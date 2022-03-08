Farmers' income in Tripura doubled under BJP-IPFT rule: Union HM Amit Shah.
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Farmers' income in Tripura doubled under BJP-IPFT rule: Union HM Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- Union HM Amit Shah
- BJP-IPFT
- Farmers
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tripura CM attacks predecessor over drug menace in state
Pakistan should seek apologies from Bangladesh, says Tripura Minister on International Mother Language Day
Tripura Police arrests two hackers from Bihar for embezzling PMMVY funds
Pakistan should apologise to Bangladesh, says Tripura Minister on International Mother Language Day
Faced taunts in student days for father's association with Jana Sangh, BJP: Tripura CM