No govt office will carry picture of CM, instead there will be pictures of Bhagat Singh & BR Ambedkar, says Bhagwant Mann at Dhuri.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:06 IST
