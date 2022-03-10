UK imposes sanctions on 7 wealthy Russians including Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea soccer club, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK imposes sanctions on 7 wealthy Russians including Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea soccer club, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chelsea
- Roman Abramovich
- Russians
Advertisement