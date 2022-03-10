It's revolution in Punjab, people have said Kejriwal is not a terrorist: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on state poll results.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
It's revolution in Punjab, people have said Kejriwal is not a terrorist: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on state poll results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Punjab
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement