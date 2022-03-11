Why didn't Centre unite MCDs in the last 7-8 years it was in power. The main motive is not to unify three bodies but to cancel polls: CM Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Why didn't Centre unite MCDs in the last 7-8 years it was in power. The main motive is not to unify three bodies but to cancel polls: CM Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DV DV
- CM Kejriwal
Advertisement