Putin approves bringing 'volunteer' fighters from the Middle East and elsewhere to join Russia's Ukraine offensive, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:33 IST
- Russian Federation
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Middle East
- Putin
