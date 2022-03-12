Pramod Sawant submits his resignation as Goa chief minister; asked to continue as caretaker CM till new government is formed.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-03-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 12:23 IST
