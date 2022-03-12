India beat West Indies by 155 runs to register their second win in ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Hamilton.
PTI | Hamilton | Updated: 12-03-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 13:25 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
India beat West Indies by 155 runs to register their second win in ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Hamilton.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICC Women's ODI World Cup
- West Indies
- Hamilton
- India
Advertisement