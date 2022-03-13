Shatrughan Sinha to be TMC candidate for by-election to Asansol parliamentary seat and Babul Supriyo is party's nominee for Ballygunge assembly bypoll: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Shatrughan Sinha to be TMC candidate for by-election to Asansol parliamentary seat and Babul Supriyo is party's nominee for Ballygunge assembly bypoll: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shatrughan
- Ballygunge
- Babul Supriyo
- Asansol
Advertisement