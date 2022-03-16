When did Kapil Sibal fight election to get position in party, sad to complain after having received so much: Salman Khurshid to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
When did Kapil Sibal fight election to get position in party, sad to complain after having received so much: Salman Khurshid to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kapil Sibal
- Salman Khurshid
Advertisement